Lane Closures Begin Today In Lockport

Artist rendering of 9th Street and State in Lockport following turn lane and beautification in 2018

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that lane closures will take place on State Street (Illinois 171) between 8th Street and 10th Street, in Lockport, beginning, weather permitting, Monday, March 26. The closures are necessary for an intersection improvement project at State Street and 9th Street (Illinois 7).

In order to complete the work, the right lane on southbound State Street will be closed. Occasional daytime lane closures also will take place on 9th Street. A temporary sidewalk will be installed during sidewalk closures. Pedestrians are urged to use caution and utilize the designated walkway.

The scope of the project includes widening Illinois 171 and adding left turn lanes at the intersection of 9th Street (Illinois 7). The project also includes traffic signal updates, ADA sidewalk improvements and new water main installation.

The overall project is expected to be completed in Fall 2018.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.