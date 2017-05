In this April 24, 2017, photo Artemio Arreola, an organizer with the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, speaks to other advocates in downtown Chicago. The advocates plan to march in a May 1 rally in Chicago. (AP Photo by Sophia Tareen)

Large crowds will hit the streets of Chicago today to mark May Day. Thousands are expected to march, rally and protest for what is known as International Workers Day, which was launched in Chicago in Haymarket Square. It celebrates laborers and the working class. Events include a “Rally for Immigration Justice” at Union Park.