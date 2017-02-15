Last Day Homer Township residents can request a Vote by Mail ballot for the February 28th 2017 Consolidated Republican Primary

Will County Clerk Nancy Schultz Voots wants to make sure residents of Homer Township are aware February 23rd at 4:30pm is the last day registered voters can request a Vote by Mail ballot for the February 28th 2017 Consolidated Republican Primary. Due to the fact the February 28th election is a Primary, only the Republican ballot is available.

You can request a vote by mail ballot by going to the Will County Clerk website.

Registered Homer Township residents may also request a vote by mail ballot for the April 4, 2017 Consolidated Election as well. However, ballots for this election will not be mailed until after the election results for the February Consolidated Republican Primary have been certified.