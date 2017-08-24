Lawmaker Reach School Funding Deal

Legislative leaders in Springfield have reportedly reached agreement on a school funding reform bill. The compromise would eliminate the need for a House override vote of Governor Rauner’s veto of the original funding bill. The bill’s language is being drafted, but it reportedly includes much of the original bill, including help for Chicago teacher pensions. Mayor Emanuel said the state for the first time is acknowledging its responsibility to Chicago teachers and taxpayers. The bill also reportedly includes 75-million-dollars in tax credits for people who send children to private schools. Lawmakers will consider the bill Monday.