Illinois lawmakers are calling for a constitutional convention to deal with issues such as the budget impasse. Representative Tim Butler of Springfield introduced House Joint Resolution 68 on the final day of the session. If approved, a question would be added to the 2018 General Election ballot asking people in Illinois if a state Constitutional Convention should be called. The 2018 fiscal year begins on July 1st and lawmakers in Illinois have yet to pass a budget.
Lawmakers Call For Constitutional Convention In Illinois
|
Jun 6, 2017 @ 3:39 PM