Lawmakers Call For Constitutional Convention In Illinois
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jun 6, 2017 @ 3:39 PM

Illinois lawmakers are calling for a constitutional convention to deal with issues such as the budget impasse.  Representative Tim Butler of Springfield introduced House Joint Resolution 68 on the final day of the session.  If approved, a question would be added to the 2018 General Election ballot asking people in Illinois if a state Constitutional Convention should be called.  The 2018 fiscal year begins on July 1st and lawmakers in Illinois have yet to pass a budget.

