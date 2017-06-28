Lawmakers Consider Rauner Agenda Issues

In this Feb. 17, 2016 photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, left, looks on as Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers the State of the Budget Address in the House chambers at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Rauner says Madigan and daughter, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan were complicit in a scheme to create a crisis over the budget mess by trying to get a court declaration that state employees should not be paid without a budget. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

In Springfield today, House Speaker Michael Madigan is planning votes on Democrat bills intended to address Governor Rauner’s non-budgetary demands. The Democrat versions of pension reform, workers comp reform and a property tax freeze are different from what Rauner has said he’ll support, but Madigan says it’s up to Republican lawmakers to get Rauner to compromise. Once these items are voted on, the House could vote on the actual spending plan, though neither the Democrats nor Republicans in the House have suggested a revenue plan. The budget passed by the Senate includes an increase in both the individual and corporate income tax.