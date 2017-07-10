Many Illinois lawmakers say it could take a decade to fix the damage done by not having a state budget for two years. Lawmakers last week approved a new 36 billion-dollar spending plan. But that budget does nothing to pay down Illinois’ 15 billion-dollars in unpaid bills or repay schools for years of missed payments. Quincy State Rep Randy Frese says Democrats are already talking about another tax increase for the past due bills and unpaid backlog.
Lawmakers Predicting Years Before Illinois Is Normal Again
Jul 10, 2017 @ 10:59 AM