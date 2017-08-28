Lawmakers Return To Illinois Capitol Today

Illinois’ top lawmakers say they’re on the same page when it comes to paying for schools in the state, now it’s time for rank and file lawmakers to follow. The Illinois General Assembly returns to work today. Lawmakers are expected to start the process of approving a new plan to pay for schools. But there are still possible stumbling blocks. Republicans may not like the hundreds of millions of dollars that will head to Chicago schools, while Democrats are expected to have issues with a scholarship tax credit included in the plan.