Lawmakers Say Culture Must Change In Springfield
By Dawn DeSart
Jun 8, 2018 @ 8:14 AM
Three female state lawmakers want someone from the outside to take a look at how Speaker Mike Madigan runs his office.

State Reps Kelly Burke of Oak Lawn, Ann Williams of Chicago, and Deb Conroy of Villa Park yesterday called for an independent investigation into the speaker’s statehouse operation.

The request comes one day after Madigan’s right hand man, Tim Mapes, resigned under pressure after a #MeToo complaint. All three women are Democrats, and all three say the culture at the State Capitol must change.

