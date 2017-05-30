Lawmakers Take Up Budget Deal Components

As the clock on the regular session winds down toward midnight tomorrow, Democrats in the Illinois House are considering a tax and revenue package passed by the Senate. The package includes an income tax hike, an expansion of the sales tax on services and the elimination of some business tax breaks. Meanwhile, the Senate is considering a two-year version of the four-year property tax freeze that Governor Rauner has been seeking. Rauner conducted a “Facebook Live” interview this morning, proclaiming that a budget deal is close, but offering no evidence.