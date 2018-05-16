Lawsuit Filed Against Plans For The Obama Presidential Center In Chicago

Official portrait of President Barack Obama in the Oval Office, Dec. 6, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) This official White House photograph is being made available only for publication by news organizations and/or for personal use printing by the subject(s) of the photograph. The photograph may not be manipulated in any way and may not be used in commercial or political materials, advertisements, emails, products, promotions that in any way suggests approval or endorsement of the President, the First Family, or the White House.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is disputing a lawsuit being filed against the plans for the Obama Presidential Center on the south side.

The suit by a nonprofit organization called Protect Our Parks claims the organizers have misled the public about the true purpose of the Obama Presidential Center. They say it isn’t really a presidential library since the former President’s documents won’t be kept there.

Mayor Emanuel calls the suit frivolous, and says digitized versions of the documents will be available in Chicago, even though the originals are in New York.

The Chicago Plan Commission is expected to approve the center and the transfer of park property for it later this week. City Council approval is expected to follow.