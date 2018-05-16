Lawsuit Filed Against Plans For The Obama Presidential Center In Chicago

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is disputing a lawsuit being filed against the plans for the Obama Presidential Center on the south side.
The suit by a nonprofit organization called Protect Our Parks claims the organizers have misled the public about the true purpose of the Obama Presidential Center. They say it isn’t really a presidential library since the former President’s documents won’t be kept there.
Mayor Emanuel calls the suit frivolous, and says digitized versions of the documents will be available in Chicago, even though the originals are in New York.
The Chicago Plan Commission is expected to approve the center and the transfer of park property for it later this week. City Council approval is expected to follow.