Lawsuit Filed By Relative Of Waffle House Shooting Victim

A relative of one of the victims of the Waffle House shooting is suing the central Illinois father who gave the accused shooter his guns back. Christian Perez, a relative of Joe Perez, one of the victims of last month’s shooting in Nashville, yesterday sued accused shooter Travis Reinking’s father for giving Reinking the rifle used in the murder spree. Perez’s lawsuit says Jeffrey Reinking is responsible for the shooting because he armed his son despite a track record of mental illness and that the Illinois State Police revoked Travis Reinking’s FOID card.