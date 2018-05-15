Lawsuit Filed To Block Obama Center In Chicago
|
May 15, 2018 @ 11:29 AM
In this photo taken Friday, Oct. 4, 2013, President Barack Obama speaks during an exclusive interview with The Associated Press in the White House library in Washington. Defending the shaky rollout of his health care law, Obama said frustrated Americans definitely shouldnt give up on the problem-plagued program now at the heart of his dispute with Republicans over reopening the federal government. Obama said he would be willing to negotiate with Republicans on health care, deficit reduction and spending, only if Republican House Speaker John Boehner holds votes to reopen the government and increase the nations borrowing limit. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
A group of public parks activists are suing to block the construction of the planned Obama Presidential Center on Chicago’s South Side. Protect Our Parks Incorporated filed the lawsuit yesterday against the city of Chicago and the Chicago Park District. The suit seeks a court order to ban the Park District and the City from approving the building of the center and from handing over control of the Jackson Park site to the Obama Foundation. Activists claim they filed the lawsuit because the center won’t include Obama’s official presidential library.