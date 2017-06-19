Lawsuit Against Providence Catholic High School Dismissed



An amicable agreement was reached this week with the family of a student who recently filed suit against Providence Catholic High School and the Diocese of Joliet. The suit has been dismissed with prejudice by agreement of the parties. This outcome affirms the principle that a private school has the right to set its own rules and regulations, and establish high standards of performance, behavior and attitude for its faculty, staff, and students. We at Providence Catholic are pleased with the terms of the confidential agreement and are happy to be free of the lawsuit and the harm it has caused to our brand and reputation that we have worked so hard to establish.



Attending a private school such as Providence Catholic is a privilege not a right, and those who attend our school must accept the rules and regulations created by the school to provide a quality education and create an atmosphere of safety and security which supports our values and the teachings of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.



Before families enroll their students at Providence Catholic, they must sign an enrollment contract acknowledging their willingness to be bound by the policies and procedures set forth in the Parent/Student Handbook, which includes exacting standards of discipline and a spirit of integrity and cooperation in all situations. In rare instances, if a student seriously breaks faith with our community, he or she may no longer be allowed to remain a student at Providence Catholic High School.



We do not tolerate racial discrimination or hate speech of any kind. To reinforce this message, we have provided in-service instruction to all members of the Providence Catholic community, faculty, staff, students and parents, about the evils of such conduct and will continue to provide such instruction in the future.



We thank the countless members of the Providence Catholic family who supported the school during this challenging time. We are also very grateful to our Diocesan Attorney for the excellent and professional way in which she handled this matter.