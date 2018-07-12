Learn all about ‘Bats! Bats! Bats!’ at Forest Preserve program in Shorewood

The planet’s only flying mammal will be the star attraction during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Bats! Bats! Bats!” program on Thursday, Aug. 9.

The bat program will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Shorewood Shelter in Hammel Woods – Route 59 Access, Shorewood. The shelter has been closed for rentals since a colony of bats decided to move into the structure. Instead of removing the animals, Forest Preserve staff decided to host a program that educates the public about bats.

In addition to the hometown bats that live in the shelter, a group called Incredible Bats will be on hand with imported Egyptian fruit bats and African straw-colored fruit bats.

During the program, staff will bust some myths surrounding bats and talk about the benefits of the creatures to the environment. Program attendees also will learn about the eight types of bats that call Will County home.

Seating is limited, so bring a blanket or a chair. The free program is for ages 5 and older. Register by Tuesday, Aug. 7, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-722-9470.