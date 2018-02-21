Learn All About Maple Syrup With The Forest Preserve
By Emilee Ziesmer
|
Feb 21, 2018 @ 6:20 AM

Sign up for the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Maple Syrup Magic” program to learn how Native Americans and Midwestern pioneers made maple syrup from the sweet sap of sugar maple trees. The program is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 3rd at Plum Creek Nature Center. Be prepared and dress appropriately for a .25-mile hike. The free program is for all ages. Register online at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 708-946-2216.

