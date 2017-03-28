Learn To Play Chess For Free This Saturday

The Joliet Central High School Chess Team will host their 1st Annual Community Chess Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 in the Joliet Central High School Cafeteria. All funds raised will go toward their trip to the Super Nationals in Nashville, Tennessee.

Admission is free, and guests will have the opportunity to learn how to play chess and play other competitive games in a fun, family environment. There will be refreshments prepared for sale during this event and all proceeds will go directly to the Chess Team.



Chess team Coach Rodney Coatney said, “The 2016-2017 season has marked our most successful finish at state in school history. The team is excited to compete at Nationals; however, such an event has considerable expenses. It is our sincere hope that you consider donating to help us meet the expenses of our trip. Our team relies on the generosity of individuals like you, and know that your kindness is valued.”

All donations will go directly to the Joliet Central Chess Team and are tax-deductible.