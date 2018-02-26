Some seeds fly like helicopters, others stick like Velcro. Find out how seeds move and where they come from during “Super Seeds” from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 3rd, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Museum. Participants also will make a seed bomb to take home and plant. The free program is for ages 5 and older. Register online by Thursday, March 1st, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-886-1467.
Learn About Super Seeds With The Forest Preserve of Will County
Some seeds fly like helicopters, others stick like Velcro. Find out how seeds move and where they come from during “Super Seeds” from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 3rd, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Museum. Participants also will make a seed bomb to take home and plant. The free program is for ages 5 and older. Register online by Thursday, March 1st, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-886-1467.