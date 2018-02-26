Learn About Super Seeds With The Forest Preserve of Will County
By Emilee Ziesmer
|
Feb 26, 2018 @ 5:06 AM

Some seeds fly like helicopters, others stick like Velcro. Find out how seeds move and where they come from during “Super Seeds” from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 3rd, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Museum. Participants also will make a seed bomb to take home and plant. The free program is for ages 5 and older. Register online by Thursday, March 1st, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-886-1467.

