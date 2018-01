Word is getting out about the R.U.S.H. petition. Don’t miss our upcoming event to address roadway safety for your chance to be a part of change on I-80. You can read more about the issues that will be discussed at the upcoming town hall meeting in the Chicago Tribune here.

See you on Thursday, January 11th at the University of St. Francis’ Moser Performing Arts Center. The meeting will begin at 6pm and conclude at 8pm, seating is limited.