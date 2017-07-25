Legislators Questions DCFS In Semaj Crosby’s Death

A joint Illinois Senate-House hearing will be held today to learn what the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services is doing in response to the death of one-year-old Semaj Crosby.

The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. on the sixth floor of the State of Illinois Bilandic Building, 160 N. LaSalle St., Chicago.

The public is invited to witness the exchange between legislators and DCFS.

Semaj’s body was found under a couch in a filthy Joliet Township home days after a DCFS worker paid a visit for an inspection. It was later discovered that Will County probation officers visited the home 40 times in about a year and the sheriff’s office made about 14 visits to the home. No one has been charged in the one-year-old’s death.