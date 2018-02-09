Lemont The Snow Total Winner So Far; More On The Way

So far 4-6″ across much of the Will County area……..closest report is 6″ at Lemont…..many 3-5″ reports from Joliet northward into Chicago. Less than 1″ Southern Will into northern Kankakee county………..SNOW HAD COMPLETELY STOPPED FOR A FEW HOURS IN SOUTHERN WILL but has now picked up again.

Morning band of snow now moving to the southeast will impact Joliet, especially along I-80, from 6am – 9am with HEAVY SNOW and snowfall rates of 1-2″/hour. This area could see 3-4″ over the next 3 hours.

Totals in the Joliet area will top out close to 8″ by 10am!

SOME OFFICIAL REPORTS AS OF 6AM:

5″ at O’Hare and Miday, 5.5″ Evanston, 4.5″ Downers Grove, 6″ Lemont, 5″ Rockford, 4.5″ St Charles.