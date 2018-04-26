Lewis Athletics Gives Back With Second Annual Flyers Day Of Service

The Lewis Flyer Athletic Department hosted its second annual ‘Flyers Day of Service’ on Tuesday, April 17, helping clean up the Burnham Nature Trail on campus.

This year more than 250 student-athletes and staff took part which was an increase from last year. The athletic department worked collaboratively between the Lewis Student Athletic Advisory Committee (SAAC) led by Connor Ritzi, SAAC President, Senior Cross Country and Track and Field student-athlete, and the rest of SAAC and Lewis’s Facilities Department in getting this accomplished.

The department also worked with Don Castello, Lewis University Associate Vice President for Facilities, Dwight DeVries, Lewis University Superintendent of Grounds, and John Lerczak, Lewis University’s Facility Coordinator Sustainability and Administration, and numerous other facilities staff.

“I want to thank all of our Lewis student-athletes and athletics staff, Lewis students, community volunteers, and our Lewis facilities staff for helping us make a tremendous impact on the Lewis campus,” Lewis Associate Athletic Director/Director of External Relations Brian Sisson said. “We look forward to continue growing this great day of service and tradition next year.

Volunteers worked in two, two-hour shifts from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 3 to 5 p.m. They cleared five tons of garbage, planted over 70 trees, planted over 340 flowers, laid down over 120 yards of mulch, chopped down over 100 decaying trees, wood chipped 120 yards of branches, dug out numerous stumps and stones and cleaned up the Flyer Cross Country course.

The ‘Flyers Day of Service’ was established in order to help both student-athletes and staff provide a profound effect on the community.