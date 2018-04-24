Lewis Athletics Gives Back With Second Annual Flyers Day Of Service

The Lewis Flyer Athletic Department hosted its second annual ‘Flyers Day of Service’ on Tuesday, April 17, helping clean up the Burnham Nature Trail on campus. This year more than 250 student-athletes and staff took part which was an increase from last year. The athletic department worked collaboratively between the Lewis Student Athletic Advisory Committee (SAAC) led by Connor Ritzi, SAAC President, Senior Cross Country and Track and Field student-athletes. Volunteers worked in two, two-hour shifts from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 3 to 5 p.m. They cleared five tons of garbage, planted over 70 trees, planted over 340 flowers, laid down over 120 yards of mulch, chopped down over 100 decaying trees, wood chipped 120 yards of branches, dug out numerous stumps and stones and cleaned up the Flyer Cross Country course. The ‘Flyers Day of Service’ was established in order to help both student-athletes and staff provide a profound effect on the community.