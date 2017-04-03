Lewis’ Kristen Gillespie Named Head Women’s Basketball Coach At Illinois St.

Lewis University head women’s basketball coach Kristen Gillespie announced on Monday, April 3 that she has accepted the same position at Illinois State University, effective immediately, following two seasons at the helm of the Flyers. In two years, Gillespie and the Flyers finished with a record of 51-12 (.810) including two NCAA Tournament berths and one appearance in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championship game. In her first season, the Flyers won the GLVC East Division with a record of 18-0, helping Gillespie to 2016 GLVC Coach of the Year and WBCA Midwest Region Coach of the Year accolades.