Lewis University to Add New Sports in 2018-19
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jul 11, 2017 @ 3:40 PM

Lewis University has announced that they will be adding two new women’s sports to their campus for the 2018-19 school year. Lewis Athletic Director John Planek told WJOL on Tuesday morning morning that the school will be adding Bowling and Lacrosse to the roster of women’s sports offered at the school. Planek cited the area’s strong bowling community and the rapid expansion of lacrosse at the reason for the additions. Both new sports will have scholarship opportunities attached to them. He also stated that Lewis will be taking a closer look at expanding the Men’s roster of sports offered at the school.

