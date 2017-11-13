Lewis University Admissions Letters are Delivered by Drone

Lewis University kicked off the College Admission season with a special delivery to eight Romeoville High School students. A Lewis University Unmanned Aircraft Systems program drone delivered a college admissions acceptance letter November 13 to the students at their high school. The students receiving the official acceptance letters by drone delivery were Yamilette Arias, Abbey Brand, Ryan Dabrowski, Abigail Diaz, Daniel Gal, Jeremy Kinsley, Ashley Pitt and Malik Tifah.Since 1932, Lewis University has led the field of aviation education by preparing students from around the world to succeed in the aviation industries. An on-site airport, experienced and industry-leading faculty, personalized learning, degree programs that provide a specialized experience.