Lewis University Honors Chris Chlebek with Educationis Lumen Award

Dr. David Livingston, president of Lewis University, and Dr. Pamela Jessee, dean of the Lewis University College of Education, present the Educationis Lumen Award to Chris Chlebek, assistant principal of Plainfield East High School.

Lewis University’s College of Education honored Plainfield East High School Assistant Principal Chris Chlebek with the Educationis Lumen Award during the annual recognition ceremony on Dec. 6th.

The Educationis Lumen Award is presented annually by the College of Education to one graduate based on the individual’s accomplishments as a professional educator as a light in education. The criteria for the selection include evidence of excellence in teaching, commitment to the finest Christian ideals of education and dedication to the teaching profession. The educator’s work in schools has inspired and guided others to make a difference for students, their families and their communities.

A native of Chicago, Chlebek attended Lewis University where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in History in 1994 and his Master of Arts degree in Educational Administration in 2003.

In 2008, Chris was appointed the Assistant Principal for Curriculum and Instruction at Plainfield East High School where he has served for the past 10 years and received accolades for his volunteer work with students, the service clubs and social service agencies in the community. Most recently, under Chlebek’s guidance and instructional leadership, Plainfield East has exceeded state-level averages on the ACT and the SAT tests and has seen remarkable progress in its Advanced Placement Program. Visit lewis.edu for further information.