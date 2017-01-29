Lewis University Professor Found Shot to Death in Naperville

A Lewis University Professor was shot and killed on Friday night in the parking lot of a Naperville school. It was at 7:20pm Friday night that Matthew Lange was found dead in a parked car in the parking lot Scullen Middle School. Lange had been shot multiple times through one of the car windows, as he sat in the driver’s seat. He was at the school to pick up his 4-year-old son who was attending a class in connection with the Helena Modjeska Polish School which teaches the Polish language to children on the weekend. Lange was a tenured professor at Lewis University and taught in the psychology department. He also was a stagehand with Local 124 and worked at both the Rialto Square Theatre and the Paramount Arts Center. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666 or Naperville Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006.