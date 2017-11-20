Lewis University Ranked Fifth For Veterans

Lewis University ranked one of the best for Veterans. The University located in Romeoville, is ranked fifth in the U.S. and number one in Illinois by College Choice as the best college for Veterans. College Choice looks at a number of factors to develop rankings, including institutional excellence, student satisfaction, and return on investment.

Lewis University was evaluated as a university that demonstrates the factors that help make colleges and universities a good fit for service members, military veterans and their families. Lewis offers more than 80 undergraduate majors, which includes options for Air Force ROTC through the Aerospace Studies program and the Army ROTC through the Military Studies program.