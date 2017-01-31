Lewis University Statement On President’s Trump Travel Ban

Lewis University in Romeoville is advising their international students to reconsider traveling to the seven countries under a travel ban imposed by the Trump administration. In a letter to staff and students, Lewis University president David Livingston says as “a Catholic institution they are deeply concerned with this order and its impact on our students.” The university supports similar concerns raised by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities. There are 150 international students at Lewis University.