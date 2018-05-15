Library Grants to Benefit Joliet-Area Libraries

Secretary of State Jesse White has announced more than $15 million in funding to libraries statewide through Illinois Public Library Per Capita, including libraries in the 43rd Senate District.

“Libraries aren’t what they used to be. They now encourage active learning using technology while still providing quiet spaces to read hard copies of books, magazines and newspapers,” State Senator McGuire (D-Crest Hill) said. “Grants from Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White bolster the traditional and modern work of libraries, ensuring every Illinois resident has a source of facts, knowledge and civic education.”

Per Capita grants like the ones awarded in the 43rd District help fund library expenses such as materials, personnel, equipment, electronic access, telecommunications and technology.

Libraries in the 43rd Senate District will receive the following grants: