Be a lifesaver and Sign up for the Community Blood Drive With Plainfield Fire Protection District

The Plainfield Fire Protection District will host a community blood drive with Healthland Blood Centers on Wednesday, August 9th. The blood drive will be held from 2pm to 6pm at the Fire District Administration and Training Facility on 135th Street. Blood that is collected goes to area hospital to help those in need. One blood donation can help up to 3 people. Anyone age 17 or older is eligible to donate blood. Anyone age 16 can donate blood if they have a written approval from a parent or guardian. Please bring a picture ID and eat a good meal prior to donation.

All Donors must be in good health and felling well. Walk-ins are welcome, however if you would like to sign up for a preferred donation time please call or click here to reserve your time. Blood donors saves lives. Be a lifesaver and sign up for the community blood drive.