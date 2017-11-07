The upcoming holidays can be daunting when a loved one is no longer with us. Joliet Area Community Hospice hosts its 12th annual Lights of Love Memorial Tribute and Tree Lighting Ceremony for families to honor loved ones who have passed. This event is brought to you by Kurtz Ambulance and The Horton Group. It will take place Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at the Rialto Square Theater, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet.

Music, poetry, reflections and a beautiful video tribute fill the Rialto Square Theatre with the warmth of memories on the evening before Thanksgiving. Participants receive a keepsake ornament in memory of their loved one along with a memorial ornament. When they hear the name of their loved one, families walk together on the Rialto’s stage to hang memorial ornaments on a Christmas tree. A $20 donation includes a Keepsake ornament and five admission tickets to Lights of Love Memorial Tribute and Tree Lighting Ceremony a part of Home for the Holidays at the Rialto.

To register, visit joliethospice.org/events or call 815-740-4104. Photos for the memorial tribute are due by November 8, 2017. Joliet Area Community Hospice is this community’s not-for-profit hospice choice and a United Way Agency.