Lincoln Foundation Turns To GoFundMe To Save Lincoln History
By Evan Bredeson
|
May 21, 2018 @ 6:11 AM
In this Wednesday, April 8, 2015 photo, Zachary Hollis, 11, of Breadstown, Ill., stretches to capture a selfie with a life-size figure of Abraham Lincoln at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Randy Squires)

Managers at Abraham Lincoln’s foundation are looking to borrow a page from vacationers and brides-to-be. The Lincoln foundation last week launched a GoFundMe page to raise money. The foundation says it needs to come up with almost ten-million-dollars to pay off a loan it took years ago to buy one of Abraham Lincoln’s top hats. The foundation last week also announced plans to sell a dress from Marilyn Monroe to raise some of the money. Foundation managers say they hope to avoid having to sell any Lincoln-related items.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Binny’s Beverage Depot Coming to Joliet Illinois Governor Moves Back Into Mansion Hufford Junior High Students Remember the Holocaust 05 22 2018 Statehouse Democrats Question Governor’s Death Penalty Plan Obama’s Sign Production Deal With Netflix Family of Man Killed on I-80 in Hit and Run Are Still Looking for Answers
Comments