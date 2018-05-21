Lincoln Foundation Turns To GoFundMe To Save Lincoln History

Managers at Abraham Lincoln’s foundation are looking to borrow a page from vacationers and brides-to-be. The Lincoln foundation last week launched a GoFundMe page to raise money. The foundation says it needs to come up with almost ten-million-dollars to pay off a loan it took years ago to buy one of Abraham Lincoln’s top hats. The foundation last week also announced plans to sell a dress from Marilyn Monroe to raise some of the money. Foundation managers say they hope to avoid having to sell any Lincoln-related items.