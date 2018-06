In this Wednesday, April 8, 2015 photo, Zachary Hollis, 11, of Breadstown, Ill., stretches to capture a selfie with a life-size figure of Abraham Lincoln at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Randy Squires)

Selling one of Marilyn Monroe’s dresses may spare the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum from having to sell some of President Lincoln’s things. Museum managers yesterday said the dress sold at auction for 50 thousand-dollars over the weekend. That’s a good chunk of change, but the Lincoln Museum needs about ten million-dollars to pay off a loan that managers took out years ago to buy some Lincoln artifacts.