It’s not a Lincoln artifact. Managers at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum yesterday said they will sell a dress that once belonged to Marilyn Monroe to try to raise some money to pay down their multi-million-dollar debt. The Lincoln Foundation is offering the dress for sale in July. The dress, a three-quarter-length, long-sleeved dress with a scooped neck is valued at as much as 60-thousand-dollars. But auctioneers say the dress could fetch far more than that.