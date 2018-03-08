Lincoln-Way Central graduate Helps Synchronized Skating Team Capture Medals For Team USA

From February 22 to February 24, skaters from throughout the nation gathered in Portland, Oregon to compete in the 2018 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships. Lincoln-Way Central graduate Angelina McNulty and her team, the Skyliners Synchronized Skating Team, secured two medals at the event; because of their performances throughout the season, both the Skyliners Junior line and Skyliners Senior line were selected to represent the United States at the World Championship in April.

The Junior line skaters were just crowned the National Champions at the 2018 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championship, and the Senior line skaters earned silver—their highest finish ever—at the event. McNulty is a member of the Senior line. Both lines were chosen to represent Team USA this season, capturing gold and silver medals at four international competitions including the Cup of Berlin, the French Cup and the Mozart Cup. McNulty will compete with Skyliners Senior line at their first World Championship appearance in Stockholm, Sweden on April 6-7, 2018.

McNulty’s Senior line had an incredibly successful 2017-2018 season; their “I Was Here” short program and “Cleopatra” long program showcase the skaters’ athleticism, power and grace. The judges rewarded their efforts with high total scores on the international stage at both the Cup of Berlin (180.74), where they won gold, and the Mozart Cup in Salzburg, Austria (179.92), where they took silver. Their silver medal finish at Nationals, with a season high score of 185.86, helped earn them one of the two spots to represent the United States at the International Skating Union (ISU) World Synchronized Skating Championships. Their trip to Sweden this April will mark a historic milestone for Skyliners Senior line.

“I’m beyond excited to be competing at the World Championships,” says McNulty. “Synchronized skating is something to which I’ve dedicated the majority of my life, and it’s surreal that my team will be competing at the highest stage of our sport, representing the United States.”

Team USA is defined as those synchronized skating teams who are selected by the Synchronized Management Subcommittee to represent the United States at ISU events including International Synchronized Skating Competitions, the World Junior Synchronized Skating Championships and the World Synchronized Skating Championships.

The Skyliners Synchronized Skating Team was established in 2001 by a group of parents who wanted to create the most competitive synchronized skating club in the tri-state area. Over the past 17 years, Skyliners has grown into one of the top synchronized skating teams in the country, now with 12 competitive lines, and more than 220 skaters ranging in age from 5-24.

Synchronized skating consists of 8-20 highly-skilled athletes performing a program on ice together, moving as one flowing unit. It is characterized by teamwork, speed, intricate formations and challenging step sequences. There are approximately 600 synchronized teams and nearly 5000 synchronized skaters in the U.S. alone, with elite competitions at both the national and international level. Although not currently an Olympic sport, there is significant movement toward including it at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Those who wish to learn more about the Skyliners can visit www.skylinerssynchro.com.