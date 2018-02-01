Lincoln-Way Central to host Special Games in March

On Thursday, March 8, 2018, Lincoln-Way Central will host the 17th annual Special Games in the field house from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Schools participating include: Bradley Bourbonnais, Bolingbrook, Andrew, Sandburg, Stagg, Homewood-Flossmoor, Joliet, Lockport, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East and Lincoln-Way West.

The Special Games were established in 2002 with the intent to provide athletes with special needs the opportunity to compete against other area high schools. The event, which began with six high schools and 150 athletes, has evolved into a spectacular, day long extravaganza involving 11 high schools and 400 athletes.

Each school strategically plans for the chance to win the coveted traveling Spirit Stick. The winning school also receives a banner to hang with pride in their school gym or field house.



Those who wish to support the Special Games can dine at participating Panera restaurants on Friday, February 2nd. Panera restaurants participating include: Bolingbrook (855 E Boughton Road), Frankfort (11069 W Lincoln Highway) or Tinley Park (7212 W 191st Street). Customers should print or show an electronic version of the flyer to the cashier; a portion of the proceeds from each sale will benefit the Special Games.