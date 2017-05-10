Lincoln-Way Central Students Learn Valuable Life/Work Lessons, Ready To Sell Fruits Of Their Labor

The Lincoln-Way “Transition Program” will host a spring plant sale this Saturday May 13th. The Lincoln-Way Central Greenhouse will host the annual flower and vegetable sale from 9am until noon. The Lincoln-Way “Transition Program” is a district program designed to meet the individual needs of students with disabilities. This program provides daily living, social/emotional, and vocational skill development for the students. Teacher Josh Kreske says, “Students truly enjoy working in the greenhouse and gaining employment skills including working with others and following directions.” All proceeds from the sale will be reinvested into the “Transition Program.”