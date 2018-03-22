Lincoln-Way Central To Host Mid-America Guitar Ensemble Festival
By Emilee Ziesmer
|
Mar 22, 2018 @ 5:00 AM

From Friday, March 23 – Sunday, March 25, 2018, the Lincoln-Way Central Music Department will host the 26th Annual Mid-America Guitar Ensemble Festival. The annual festival features performances by collegiate and high school guitar ensembles from across the Midwest.

The event will feature all three Lincoln-Way High Schools, along with performances from sixteen university ensembles and two additional high schools. This year’s festival also features a Saturday evening performance of the Four Aces Guitar Quartet from Antwerp, Belgium. The Sunday concert will culminate with a 150-member guitar ensemble performing “Tirandosaurus,” written by Swiss composer Jürg Kindle and commissioned by the Lincoln-Way Central Music Boosters.

The schedule of events is:

• Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.: Opening Concert (Admission: Free)

• Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.: Concert – Four Aces Guitar Quartet (Admission: $10)

• Sunday, March 25, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.: Closing Concert featuring MAGEF Orchestra performance of “Tirandosaurus” (Admission: $5)

