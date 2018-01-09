Lincoln-Way District 210 to Hold “State of the District” in January

On Thursday, January 25, 2018, Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210 will hold its first annual “State of the District” in the Lincoln-Way Central Fine Arts Center. The event will begin at 7:00 p.m. Members of the Community Relations focus area established the “State of the District” event as a means to update the public regarding all focus areas of District 210 including: finance, building and grounds, community and public relations, curriculum and assessment, human resources and technology. Members of the Board of Education and administration will be available for discussion at the conclusion of the presentation.