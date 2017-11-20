Lincoln-Way East Athletic Boosters Host Breakfast With Santa

Get your picture with Santa and bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. The Lincoln-Way East Athletic Boosters will host a “Breakfast with Santa” in the Lincoln-Way East cafeteria on Saturday, December 2nd. The event will begin at 7:00 a.m. and continue until 11:00 a.m.

Tickets are available at the door and will cost $6.00 each. Children under age three will receive free admission when accompanied by an adult.

The breakfast will include eggs, pancakes, sausage, juice, milk and coffee. Children who attend will be able to take pictures with Santa, as well as have their faces painted.

The Marine Corps will also co-host a Toys-for-Tots drive. Those who would like to donate a gift should bring a new, unwrapped toy.

All funds collected will benefit all athletes at Lincoln-Way East High School.