Lincoln-Way East High School Hosts IHSA Sectional Semi-Final

It’s going to be a madhouse this week as Lincoln-Way East High School hosts the IHSA Sectional Semi-Final Class 4A. Bolingbrook vs West Aurora tonight. Joliet Central will play Joliet West tomorrow night. All games begin at 7pm with the doors opening at 6pm. Mark Vander Kooi, Athletic Director at Lincoln-Way East High School says there should be enough parking.

The parking lot is located between the football stadium and the school. All balconies will open in the gymnasium which has a capacity of about 25-hundred. Where should you sit for Wednesday’s game?

Tickets are 5-dollars. Lincoln-Way East High School is located at 210 Colorado Avenue in Frankort. Tonight’s game, is Bolingbrook vs. West Aurora. Wednesday March 8th, it’s Joliet West vs. Joliet Central and Friday will be the winners of these two games. All games can be heard live on WJOL.