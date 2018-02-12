Lincoln-Way East to Host Winter Strings Extravaganza Concert

On Monday, February 12th at 7:00 p.m., Lincoln-Way East will host a Winter Strings Extravaganza Concert featuring 250 musicians. The string players range from elementary school through high school. The concert will be held in the Lincoln-Way East Auditorium and admission is free to all.

This year’s theme of “Back to Rock” allows the high school orchestra to “become electrified thanks to our music booster organization,” says Lincoln-Way East Orchestra Director Michelle Freeland. Students will be debuting their first performance on electric instruments.

“The Strings Extravaganza is always a highlight of the year—bringing together the hard work of every orchestral string player for a fun night of music making,” says Freeland. “The youngest musicians get to see what their future holds, and the oldest students will put on a truly artistic performance. This year, our theme is ‘Bach to Rock’ with the students and audience alike experiencing the diversity in music that playing string instruments can offer.”

Lincoln-Way East Press Release