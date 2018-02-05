Lincoln-Way East Music Boosters to Host Fish Fry Fridays

On four designated Fridays throughout February and March, the Lincoln-Way East Music Boosters will host fish fry events at Lincoln-Way East High School. The events will be held from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at 201 Colorado Avenue in Frankfort, Illinois. The events will feature live music and a raffle. The upcoming dates are:

February 16th featuring Summit Hill Jazz Band, LWE Vocalists, LWE Jazz Ensemble and LWE Jazz Workshop

February 23th featuring LWE Strings, LWE Vocalists, LWE Jazz Orchestra, LWE Vocal Jazz and a preview of the LWE spring musical

March 9th featuring Hickory Creek Jazz Band, LWE Vocalists, LWE Jazz Ensemble, LWE Vocal Jazz and Guitar Studio

March 23rd featuring Youth Strings Chamber Ensemble, LWE Jazz Combo 1, LWE Vocalists, LWE Jazz Combo 2 and a preview of the LWE spring musical

The menu includes fried fish, baked potatoes, French fries, coleslaw, apple sauce, grilled cheese, fresh bread, lemonade and fruit punch. Soft drinks and bake sale items are available for additional purchase.

The cost for an adult to attend is $10. Tickets for children are $5 each. Guests are welcome to dine in or take advantage of the curbside carryout option. All proceeds will benefit the Lincoln-Way East Music Department.