Lincoln-Way East Students Collect Books for Silver Cross Hospital

On Thursday, January 18th Lincoln-Way East’s Medical Anatomy and Physiology classes rallied together to donate books to Silver Cross Hospital’s book drive. The purpose of the drive is to provide new and gently used books to families in need. Together, Griffins from the A&P Medical classes donated over 100 books to the cause. The hospital is accepting donations until the end of January and accepts various types of literature, from baby books to chapter books.

Teachers and students wanted to assist in the program due to their existing relationship with Silver Cross Hospital. Since the A&P Medical course began, the hospital has allowed the Griffins to visit through a student intern program. “We are fortunate to have a great facility so close that is willing to help guide our future students,” says A&P Medical instructor, Camille Gonzalez-Jensen. “Helping the hospital with this project was a great way to give back after the positive experiences the students had this week.”

Through the program, Griffins are able to hear about a variety of jobs within the medical field. All students in the A&P Medical class aim to have careers helping others, so donating to the book drive was “a start down that path” says science teacher Maria Wilson.

Student Elena Hajjar says, “I’m so thankful for the opportunity that we got at Silver Cross, and it was great to be able to give back to the hospital and community as a token of our appreciation.”

Lincoln- Way District 210 Press Release