Lincoln-Way East Students Donate Over 3,000 Items in Silver Turkey Food Drive

Lincoln-Way East High School Student Council hosted a Silver Turkey Food Drive during all first hour classes this November. Proceeds collected benefited the Frankfort Township Food Pantry. In total, 3,300 items were donated as well as $350.00 in cash.The items collected were hand delivered by the Lincoln-Way East Student Council Executive Board. Executive Board members helped the Food Pantry volunteers unload the items, and received a tour of the pantry learning how they serve the community.