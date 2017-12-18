Lincoln-Way Foundation Donates Over $5K to Lincoln-Way Transition Program

On Tuesday, December 12, 2017, Lincoln-Way Foundation Director Bob Kennedy presented the Lincoln-Way Transition Program with a check for $5,670. Director of Special Services, Mary Harrison, and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Tim Reilly, stood with students of the Transition Program to accept the donation. Attendees of the 2017 Lincoln-Way Foundation Dinner Gala, hosted at the end of October, raised the funds via personal cell phones with the help of mobile bidding technology. The donation will provide the students of the Transition Program with equipment to create a “Chat and Break” area, individual study/computer carrels, student-centered work stations, and seminar tables to create post-secondary learning environments. The Lincoln-Way Transition Program is a district program designed to meet the individual needs of students receiving special education services, who have met their graduation requirements but continue to need more intensive instruction in the area of transition. The program provides academic, daily living, social/emotional, self-care and vocational skill development. Students benefit from the functional, hands-on instruction and meaningful life skills experiences in a natural setting.