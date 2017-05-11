Lincoln-Way Foundation Offers Commemorative Bricks for Graduating Seniors
By Evan Bredeson
|
May 11, 2017 @ 3:20 PM

The Lincoln-Way High School District 210 Foundation for Educational Excellence is offering Lincoln-Way High School graduates a chance to purchase a commemorative brick. Each commemorative brick will be placed along the wall outside the graduate’s high school auditorium, allowing the honoree’s name to become a permanent part of the building. A brick can be purchased for any individual or any group; names of students, athletes, siblings, and teams all line the hallways. The cost for a brick is $100. Those interested in purchasing a commemorative brick can find more on the district’s website at lw210.org.

