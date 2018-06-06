Lincoln-Way Marching Band Presents Night Ranger
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jun 6, 2018 @ 10:20 AM

The Lincoln-Way Marching Band is honored to be marching in the 105th Rose Bowl Parade on January 1st, 2019. This is just the third time Lincoln-Way has been invited to be a part of the Rose Bowl Parade — the first time was in 1982 … and most recently, Lincoln-Way marched in the iconic parade in 2000.

Getting to the Rose Bowl Parade is a large and expensive endeavor.

In an effort to raise money to help defray the costs of getting the 300+ marching band members and staff to the parade, the group is inviting the public to a concert at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 16th, featuring California Dreamin’ and then the headline, 1980’s pop band, Night Ranger.

The concert venue is the New Lenox Commons at New Lenox Village Hall, 1 Veterans Parkway in New Lenox.

Tickets for the concert are 30-dollars each, and can be purchased on-line at  lincolnway-music-dot-org-slash-concert. Tickets will also be available “at the door,” the night of the concert.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Lockport City Cemetery Tours During Old Canal Days Immerse yourself in Forest Preserve District’s history, beekeeping and boating programs Troy Preschool Program to Begin Offering Busing Former Governor Files Clemency Paperwork With President Trump Credit Agencies Aren’t Impressed With Illinois’ New Budget Online Group Wants Illinois To Secede From Chicago
Comments