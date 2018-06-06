Lincoln-Way Marching Band Presents Night Ranger

The Lincoln-Way Marching Band is honored to be marching in the 105th Rose Bowl Parade on January 1st, 2019. This is just the third time Lincoln-Way has been invited to be a part of the Rose Bowl Parade — the first time was in 1982 … and most recently, Lincoln-Way marched in the iconic parade in 2000.

Getting to the Rose Bowl Parade is a large and expensive endeavor.

In an effort to raise money to help defray the costs of getting the 300+ marching band members and staff to the parade, the group is inviting the public to a concert at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 16th, featuring California Dreamin’ and then the headline, 1980’s pop band, Night Ranger.

The concert venue is the New Lenox Commons at New Lenox Village Hall, 1 Veterans Parkway in New Lenox.

Tickets for the concert are 30-dollars each, and can be purchased on-line at lincolnway-music-dot-org-slash-concert. Tickets will also be available “at the door,” the night of the concert.